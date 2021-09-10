Mad Max Spin-Off Furiosa Pushed Back One Year, Salem's Lot To Haunt Theaters Next September

As reported by The Wrap, director George Miller's "Furiosa" is now set to arrive (brace yourselves) on May 24, 2024. Ouch. Previously, Warner Bros. had been saving a June 23, 2023 date for the latest entry in the "Mad Max" franchise. While no specific reason was provided, there are several factors likely at play. First and foremost, the pandemic has upended production schedules and has complicated matters for big movies. Filming is, or at least was, set to begin in Australia later this year. Unfortunately, the country is currently locked down due to Covid.

Because "Fury Road" was such a beloved and acclaimed blockbuster, it was not hard to attract A-list talent. Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit, "The New Mutants") is set to lead the cast in the title role. She will be taking over for Charlize Theron, who headed up "Fury Road." Chris Hemsworth ("Thor") and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Candyman") are also set to star. But all three of these actors are quite busy and any delay in shooting could create a scheduling conflict. Painful though it may be, the new 2024 release date provides plenty of cushion for the production.