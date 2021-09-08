'Salem's Lot Stealthily Adds King Adaptation Vet William Sadler, Already On Set

This isn't a trade announcement, by the way. This comes straight from the horse's mouth (ie Mr. Sadler's Twitter feed).

Just started filming â€œSalemâ€™s Lotâ€ based on @StephenKingâ€™s terrifying novel. 🙏 Stay tuned. — William Sadler (@Wm_Sadler) September 8, 2021

As you can see, there's no info in that tweet other than he's in the movie, which is honestly enough to get us by at this early stage. But that won't stop the speculation!

The first thing my eyes noticed in this tweet was his use of the "prayer hands" emoji. "Could this mean he's playing Father Callahan," I thought to myself? Or is it just a sign of him being grateful for the new role? A cursory scan of his most recent tweets shows he uses that emoji a lot, so while it is possible he's playing Callahan, the town's Catholic priest who is absolutely no match for the newly arrived monster, I doubt he was putting in any sneaky easter eggs into the tweet.

There are many parts he could be playing, from minor ones like Susan Norton's father who ends up bonding with her new boyfriend, Ben Mears, to major ones like Straker, the main vampire's familiar who protects the Master when he sleeps.

It's a testament to the actor's talent that he could play any of these roles to perfection, be it a kindly and protective father or a murderous servant of a horrific monster.