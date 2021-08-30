Salem's Lot Adds Beloved Character Actor Bill Camp, Other People Who Aren't Bill Camp

So far so good on the announced cast, but there are a few key roles still left to hear about. The co-lead of this story is a young, monster-obsessed boy named Mark Petrie who has a personal stake (no pun intended) in taking down the head vampire. Speaking of, what about the big villains of the story?

In the Tobe Hooper adaptation, he made Kurt Barlow a Nosferatu-like monster. In the book, he's more of a traditionally charming European gentleman, at least on the outside. It'll be a meaty role that requires a lot of gravitas if Dauberman goes the book's route.

And then there's Father Callahan, the poor Catholic priest who must put his faith up against that of the Master. It's another great part, a man of God whose faith might not be up to snuff when faced with true evil. I know my fellow Dark Tower fans out there will be very curious to see who gets cast as Callahan.

All in all, this cast is shaping up quite nicely with some potential heavy hitters still yet to be announced. This Stephen King dork will be waiting with open ears.