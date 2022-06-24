The Official Furiosa Synopsis Teases An Action Movie As Simple And Bombastic As Fury Road

Just how good is "Mad Max: Fury Road"? Consider that the commonly accepted wisdom among film circles would tend to suggest that sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and other franchise continuations should be considered inherently inferior to original works. Well, those who hold such hardline stances had no choice but to look the other way when George Miller unleashed his 2015 thrill-a-minute masterpiece upon us unsuspecting audiences, bringing us back to the post-apocalyptic franchise that action junkies simply couldn't get enough of. After taking a detour to deliver the incredible-looking "Three Thousand Years of Longing," the visionary filmmaker is once again returning to the scene of the crime — this time, with a "Fury Road" prequel titled "Furiosa."

Even the biggest fans had to do a double-take when that news first broke, especially since the timeline necessitated that Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa would be recast with Anya Taylor-Joy. Why go backwards when most had been clamoring for a "Fury Road" sequel? Why not bring back Theron? Well, as we can recall, "Fury Road" didn't seem like the best idea at the time either, and look how that turned out!

Now, however, we're getting a bit more clarity about what to expect with "Furiosa." Warner Bros. has released a new synopsis for the upcoming film, which indicates a few intriguing plot points, a return visit to a few particularly memorable locations (along with one familiar villain), and above all, a reprise of the refreshingly straightforward story that helped make "Fury Road" so effective in the first place. Check it out below!