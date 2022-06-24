The Official Furiosa Synopsis Teases An Action Movie As Simple And Bombastic As Fury Road
Just how good is "Mad Max: Fury Road"? Consider that the commonly accepted wisdom among film circles would tend to suggest that sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and other franchise continuations should be considered inherently inferior to original works. Well, those who hold such hardline stances had no choice but to look the other way when George Miller unleashed his 2015 thrill-a-minute masterpiece upon us unsuspecting audiences, bringing us back to the post-apocalyptic franchise that action junkies simply couldn't get enough of. After taking a detour to deliver the incredible-looking "Three Thousand Years of Longing," the visionary filmmaker is once again returning to the scene of the crime — this time, with a "Fury Road" prequel titled "Furiosa."
Even the biggest fans had to do a double-take when that news first broke, especially since the timeline necessitated that Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa would be recast with Anya Taylor-Joy. Why go backwards when most had been clamoring for a "Fury Road" sequel? Why not bring back Theron? Well, as we can recall, "Fury Road" didn't seem like the best idea at the time either, and look how that turned out!
Now, however, we're getting a bit more clarity about what to expect with "Furiosa." Warner Bros. has released a new synopsis for the upcoming film, which indicates a few intriguing plot points, a return visit to a few particularly memorable locations (along with one familiar villain), and above all, a reprise of the refreshingly straightforward story that helped make "Fury Road" so effective in the first place. Check it out below!
Furiosa synopsis
We're one step closer to entering Valhalla, shiny and chrome, thanks to the new synopsis for "Furiosa" that was recently released by Warner Bros. (via Collider). The full description is as follows:
As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.
First and perhaps most obviously, a story covering the earlier years of Furiosa's life always seemed to suggest an appearance by a similarly younger version of the nefarious Immortan Joe. This has now been confirmed, though original actor Hugh Keays-Byrne sadly passed away in 2020, necessitating a (still-unknown) recast for this role in the upcoming prequel. Fans can now also expect to glimpse the Green Place, the oasis in the desert that Furiosa spends half of "Fury Road" fruitlessly chasing before discovering that this paradise has turned into desert during her long years away from her childhood home. The synopsis appears to set up a conflict between Immortan Joe and the new antagonist of the film, Warlord Dementus. All indications are that this is the role that the previously-announced Chris Hemsworth will play.
Surely Miller and the studio are holding back all the most exciting details that the story will cover, but even this is enough to whet our appetites for what the director has up his sleeve this time around. "Furiosa" is currently filming in Australia and is set to bow on May 24, 2024.