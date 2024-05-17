One Studio Exec Knows How To Save The Movies, And You're Going To Love It

It's not that theaters are in danger of going away in the immediate future, but the movie business is in a bit of a crisis. Thanks to the pandemic, the box office has struggled to get back to the level of ticket sales the industry had become accustomed to. The SAG and WGA strikes last year have put us in a situation where the 2024 box office is in rough shape thus far, with the summer now burdened by unreasonable expectations. So, what can be done? One Hollywood executive believes he has the answer: Make the experience of going to the movies cheaper.

Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman recently sat down to speak with Deadline. As the head of one of Hollywood's biggest studios — one that doesn't have a streaming service and is very reliant on box office — he has a good vantage point to comment on these matters. "We need for ticket prices to come down," Rothman said plainly in discussing the challenges the industry is facing. In explaining why, the executive had some pretty solid reasoning:

"I think it's not healthy. I understand why it happened, and that exhibition went through a terrible near-death experience with Covid. I get the instinct to raise prices. But I think overall, if you look for example at how every Tuesday in America, every single Tuesday is the biggest day of the week. Why? Because of the half-price tickets. It's fundamental consumer economics: just lower the prices and you'll sell more. You'll make it up in volume, and concessions."

As Rothman sees it, it's about all but the long term and volume, not the short term and squeezing every penny from those who do still go to the movies. "I wish exhibition could see its way towards doing more pricing experiments, not taking them up, but taking them down," he added.