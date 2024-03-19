The Most Ridiculous Popcorn Buckets Ranked By How Much We Want To Eat Out Of Them

In terms of popcorn vessel practicality, you can't get much worse than a car (though there is one major exception further down on this list). Anyone who's ever had to squeeze past still-seated theater-goers whose knees are clenched in an attempt to give you just an inch of space knows it's tough even when you're not holding a big, awkwardly shaped collectible. Then there's sitting in your seat to consider; the Ecto-1 takes up some major lap space, and the AMC-exclusive design includes plenty of smaller bits and bobs that could easily break off if it fell.

Bizarrely, after exhausting all normal bucket-shaped options, theater chains started going full-throttle into the car popcorn business. Along with the Ecto-1, AMC Theatres also released a replica of Dom Toretto's Dodge Charger for "Fast X" and a pink "Barbie" convertible. While all of these look good on shelves, they also have limited popcorn storage. Most popcorn vessel listings online include a number of expected ounces, but the Ecto-1 listing for Cinemark (which is selling its own Ecto-1 for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," whereas AMC's was previously released for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife") doesn't include a volume estimation or even a photo of where the popcorn might feasibly fit.

These models are great for collectors, but calling a collectible car a popcorn holder because the hood pops open feels like a blatant cash grab. Perhaps most importantly, though, there are just plenty of other "Ghostbusters" popcorn holders with more food-friendly designs. AMC and Regal are both releasing ghost trap popcorn buckets, which are not only stylish and unique, but also look vaguely like something meant to hold food.