The Most Ridiculous Popcorn Buckets Ranked By How Much We Want To Eat Out Of Them
The era of overpriced collectible popcorn buckets is upon us! Though "buckets" may be too strong a word here. Over the past few years, theater chains like AMC, Cinemark, and Regal have gotten so creative with their novelty food-holder designs that merch sites have started branding them as limited edition "vessels" or "containers" rather than buckets. The days of the simple bucket with a custom-print design aren't entirely behind us — Taylor Swift's wild popular Era's Tour popcorn bucket proved that much — but the gap between usable dishware and display-only tchotchkes seems to be closing quickly.
The "Dune 2" sandworm may be the popcorn vessel that went viral, but it's not the only creative — and questionably designed — officially licensed popcorn container out there. Below, we've ranked 12 of the weirdest and wildest designs released by major American theater chains (sorry, Disney Parks!) using five highly scientific criteria: bragging rights, practicality, creativity, visual aesthetics, and — importantly — derangement of design. Would it actually be fun and easy to eat out of this popcorn container? Would it look good on your shelf? Is it for a movie you'd be proud to hype? Is it logic-defying or funny in some way? All of this matters here at /Film, and we've done our homework to make the only ridiculous popcorn container wishlist you will ever need.
12. Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Popcorn Container (AMC and Cinemark)
In terms of popcorn vessel practicality, you can't get much worse than a car (though there is one major exception further down on this list). Anyone who's ever had to squeeze past still-seated theater-goers whose knees are clenched in an attempt to give you just an inch of space knows it's tough even when you're not holding a big, awkwardly shaped collectible. Then there's sitting in your seat to consider; the Ecto-1 takes up some major lap space, and the AMC-exclusive design includes plenty of smaller bits and bobs that could easily break off if it fell.
Bizarrely, after exhausting all normal bucket-shaped options, theater chains started going full-throttle into the car popcorn business. Along with the Ecto-1, AMC Theatres also released a replica of Dom Toretto's Dodge Charger for "Fast X" and a pink "Barbie" convertible. While all of these look good on shelves, they also have limited popcorn storage. Most popcorn vessel listings online include a number of expected ounces, but the Ecto-1 listing for Cinemark (which is selling its own Ecto-1 for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," whereas AMC's was previously released for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife") doesn't include a volume estimation or even a photo of where the popcorn might feasibly fit.
These models are great for collectors, but calling a collectible car a popcorn holder because the hood pops open feels like a blatant cash grab. Perhaps most importantly, though, there are just plenty of other "Ghostbusters" popcorn holders with more food-friendly designs. AMC and Regal are both releasing ghost trap popcorn buckets, which are not only stylish and unique, but also look vaguely like something meant to hold food.
11. Wonka 3D Chocolate Hat 85oz Popcorn Container (Cinemark)
One of the most usable products on this list is also one of the most comparatively boring. There's nothing wrong with the chocolate hat-shaped "Wonka" bowl Cinemark sold in honor of Paul King's quirky 2023 Willy Wonka prequel, but it's just not particularly ridiculous. For a film as colorful as "Wonka," a brown hat feels pretty simple, and given the variety of delectable treats on display on screen, it just feels like a tease that this isn't actually made of chocolate. Give us edible hats, cowards!
The "Wonka" hat also suffers from an overabundance of branding: the movie it's based on doesn't seem destined for new classic status, yet its title is emblazoned in a huge, curled font on the side of the hat. Other popcorn vessels for middling movies, like AMC's Question Block box for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" or the rune-covered "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" bin (both of which narrowly missed this list due to lack of ridiculousness), smartly refrained from a big, splashy title font, but no such luck with the "Wonka" hat.
Despite its low placement on this list, the "Wonka" hat does seem like a worthwhile impulse buy. It's easy to hold onto in a crowded theater, can hold a normal amount of popcorn (85 ounces), and is a snazzy and functional (if novel) addition to any shelf.
10. Blue Beetle Bug Ship Popcorn Container With Lanyard (Cinemark)
Let's talk about the elephant in the room: Cinemark's "Blue Beetle" Bug Ship popcorn container is definitely a backpack, or at the very least a popcorn purse. To call this object — which includes a lanyard that makes it wearable — a "bucket" would be a disservice to actual buckets worldwide. That being said, as outlandish as it is, a popcorn backpack isn't inherently pointless or dumb. In fact, the more I think about it, the more this seems like a galaxy-brained idea, especially for kids. If I had been handed a bug-shaped backpack full of popcorn as a child, I would never take it off.
Unfortunately, the bug ship looks like a kids' toy too. It seems to be made of flimsy, bright blue plastic, and most of its surface area is covered by openable wings that don't look particularly keen to lock in place. This is all speculation (I haven't been able to get my hands on one of these), but if one were to employ this as a popcorn-filled handbag, it seems pretty likely it would bust open and spill your precious kernels everywhere. It's also one of the only items on this list that doesn't seem to be permanently sold out, which is not a great sign.
On the other hand, you can see the popcorn through the bug's translucent yellow eyes, and that's very cute.
9. Kung Fu Panda 4 Po Popcorn Bucket (Cinemark)
Speaking of cute, the "Kung Fu Panda 4" Po bowl popcorn container is far and away the most adorable entry on this list. The novelty item is shaped like a large, decorated black bowl — one that looks like it's straight out of Mr. Ping's noodle shop — embraced by Po (Jack Black) himself. The animated panda has always looked even cuter in merch than he has in CGI, and the cuteness is quantified here by the fact that this design seems to be of Po as a baby or child.
The popcorn container doesn't seem to have an official listing on Cinemark's merchandise site as of publication time, but NBC reports that it's currently available locally in theaters while supplies last. A second official "Kung Fu Panda 4" popcorn vessel, this one shaped like a Mr. Ping's takeout box, is also making the rounds online in TikToks and unboxing videos. Both are creative, but the Po bowl has the distinction of being one of the only official theater chain popcorn containers to date to appeal to kids while still looking good enough for adults to put on a shelf, too. It's a simple, winning formula: cute animal + popular property + practical enough shape + versatile design that encourages reuse. It's perfectly fine to get collectibles for collecting's sake, but this popcorn bowl earns points for satisfying both kids' urge to cling to a new toy and parents' desire to get something they won't use once and never again.
8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LED Square Popcorn Tin (AMC)
Surprisingly, superhero movies haven't entirely cornered the market on the novelty popcorn holder game, in part because the one or two design options fans are given doesn't always match the hype and passion surrounding the movie itself (the "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" container with Rocket Racoon standing next to a crate of popcorn is ... something). Recently, though, the basic comic book movie popcorn tin format has gotten a simple but game-changing update that's put it ahead of the competition: LED lights.
Limited run popcorn vessels for both "The Flash" and "Black Adam" included LED lights within that added a powerful glow to one's moviegoing snacks, but the design was actually perfected even earlier on with the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" tin. Turned off, the angled, trapezoid-shaped container still looks beautiful, with faux-gold filigree and a complex Wakandan pattern embellishing each side. Flip its switch, though, and the bucket turns into one of Shuri's (Letitia Wright) hologram interfaces, with a display screen showing the panther mask and notes written in Wakandan script. Each of the LED-light popcorn containers that have dropped in recent years looks great, but in terms of elegance and utility, nothing beats this gorgeous early attempt.
7. TMNT Ooze Canister Popcorn Tub (Regal)
Nothing puts former '90s kids more in a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" state of mind like a great snack. Of course, the turtle teens are most famously known for eating pizza by the boxful, but I'm sure they would also get down on a big vat of popcorn drenched in movie theater butter if given the opportunity. In one moment from an episode of the 2012 Nickelodeon "TMNT" series, Michelangelo and Raphael even fight over some kernels — something that would never happen if they'd had this 85 ounce ooze canister.
Released just in time for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," the popcorn vessel with a biohazard canister design is one of a small handful of items on this list that seems perfectly designed to please both kids and adults. There's a cartoonish look to the branded plastic canister, and it's a nifty and successful bit of nostalgia bait for those of us who grew up with the turtles. Plus, this was actually sold as a bundle at Regal, which included 4 turtle cup topper collectibles for less than the price of most other items on this list. I'll give a "cowabunga" to that one.
6. Dune: Part Two Collectible Sandworm Popcorn Vessel (AMC)
Where would we as a society be without the "Dune: Part Two" popcorn bucket? Not making a list like this, that's for sure. The world of novelty popcorn buckets went viral in recent months thanks entirely to a particularly wild (this one got a 5 out of 5 in our "derangement of design" category) piece of commemorative merch. By this point, after getting the "Saturday Night Live" treatment and featuring prominently in some hilarious cast interviews, many "Dune 2" popcorn buckets are selling — sometimes for exorbitantly high prices — online.
The heavily memed sandworm popcorn bucket is a marvel for many reasons. The toothy sandworm design features some rather anatomical-looking ridges, and you basically have to put a closed fist into the hole to grab even a few pieces of popcorn. Aside from the incredible double entendre potential, the "Dune: Part Two" bucket is funny because it's unusually ugly and poorly designed. From the side, it's hard to even tell what the muddy brown-gray sandworm is supposed to be, which makes me wonder if collectors will display their hard-won novelty buckets sideways to show off the main attraction (weird sandworm hole, naturally).
This bucket is too off-putting and useless to earn a spot in the top tier of our list, but it's certainly the most ridiculous of the bunch — and the hottest commodity.
5. Saw X Jigsaw 3D LED Light-Up Popcorn Container (Cinemark)
If any other official popcorn container released to date comes close to matching the chaotic energy of the "Dune" sandworm bucket, it's this creepy-as-hell "Saw X" bucket from Cinemark. With this design, someone pitched the question: would you eat out of Billy the murder puppet's head if given the chance? I think Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) would want us to answer "yes," and who are we to deny the chance at making a "Saw" screening even more grotesque?
Part of my love for this piece comes from the incredible mental image of a theater full of moviegoers with this container. It comes with light-up red eyes, which means it has endless jump scare potential for anyone rounding a corner into a crowded multiplex with a few Billy the puppet heads in demented action.
It's smart that popcorn vessel designers haven't allowed for the incorporation of sound effects (theater etiquette would devolve even more than it already has), but this delightfully creepy collector's item would've been even freakier if it came with a canned evil laugh at the ready. The Billy the puppet design also has one other underrated "pro": his cranium doubles as a lid, keeping your popcorn fresh while you watch the film critics have called one of the best installments in the "Saw" franchise.
4. The Batman Collectible Popcorn Vessel (AMC)
Before Jigsaw made his novelty popcorn vessel debut, a dark knight appeared. He was the hero moviegoers deserved — a silent guardian, a watchful protector, and a surprisingly functional popcorn vessel. AMC pioneered eating-out-of-a-head technology back in 2022, when they released a collectible popcorn holder shaped like the caped crusader's cowl. This design looks a lot like a typical bit of movie memorabilia, and even has a mouth cut-out that gives it the illusion of being wearable (it is not), but upon closer inspection, Batman's ears can pull back to reveal a secret compartment that can be filled with popcorn or other goodies.
This wildly successful design feels like a no-brainer, as it combines both the edginess of Matt Reeves' Battinson and the silliness and irreverence that's always been a pervasive part of Batman stories. It also looks like a genuine collectors' piece, and Batman is one of the most collector-friendly franchises out there — it's easy to picture this in a place of honor on a bookshelf. Finally, the secret compartment-esque design has a sense of innovation that feels perfectly in line with Batman's knack for gadgetry and outsmarting his foes. Also, it's just funny to see people eat snacks out of a head (see also: the Miles Morales head for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse").
3. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Exclusive 20-Sided Die Popcorn Collectible (AMC)
The 20-sided die popcorn container released for last year's goofy, underwatched comedy "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" may be the platonic ideal of popcorn vessels. In terms of design, it doesn't get much more flawless than an angular, holdable novelty piece that looks entirely like a collectible until you open a panel on the top to reveal the treats inside. It looks easy to carry and clutch, capable of holding a good amount of popcorn, and versatile — once you finish your initial batch of popcorn, this is basically a geeky storage cube.
Practicalities aside, the 20-sided die is an inspired choice for a popcorn container, as it appeals to generations of Dungeons & Dragons players and adds a meta layer to the film, which didn't actually show the popular gaming dice on screen (because that wouldn't really make sense). Plus, this collectible comes with some great bragging rights; "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is better than it was given credit for, and despite underperforming at the box office, it was one of the funniest films of 2023. Years down the line, when big-time collectors are showing off their "Dune: Part Two" sandworms and people who spent money on the "Wonka" hat are wondering where to put it, Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts can rest easy knowing they nabbed a piece of a cult classic — one that could get more valuable over time.
2. Barbie Collectible Pink Corvette Convertible Popcorn Container
The "Barbie" movie pretty much saved movie theaters in 2023, and it didn't do so with ticket sales alone. Some AMC screenings of the movie were advertised as a "Barbie Blowout Party," which attracted moviegoers in costume who received posters, got pool floaties for their drinks, and had a surprising amount of merch available for purchase at the theater. The holy grail for attendees, though, was the collectible pink Corvette popcorn holder, a wildly impractical item that nonetheless fit right in amidst a colorful and camp-friendly audience (thus breaking the "cars are bad popcorn holders" rule).
While the convertible may not fit a ton of popcorn, it could fit an actual Barbie (seated sideways) or a mini Chelsea/Kelly doll if you want to flaunt the rules of the road. It's also a great callback to one of the Mattel-owned franchise's most enduring accessories, as Barbie toys have come with Corvettes for several decades now. The collectible is a clever nod to the thrilling feeling of picking out a pricier-than-expected toy and actually having your parents say yes for once. At their best, collectibles are a source of joy that remind adults of childhood while also meeting them where they are today. Just as the "Barbie" movie did that for so many people, so did the chance to own the Barbie car of our dreams.
Plus, even though gendered marketing sucks, this is far and away the best official popcorn collectible to date that was blatantly marketed to girls. It blows uninspired or impractical designs for "The Little Mermaid" and "Trolls Band Together" out of the water, and no doubt has a place of honor on the mantle — or in the toy box — of viewers of all ages.
Thor: Love and Thunder Collectible Hammer Popcorn Vessel (AMC)
Let's get one thing clear, here: "Thor: Love and Thunder" is not a great movie, but the idea of owning a Mjolnir collectible with a secret cache of popcorn simply transcends individual movie quality. The power of the once-great Marvel Cinematic Universe is so strong that I, a superhero-film-critical person who hasn't attended a midnight premiere for a Marvel flick since "Avengers: Age of Ultron," still feel the undeniable pull towards Popcorn Chest Mjolnir. Thor's hammer remains the coolest and most-revered symbol of the modern superhero film era, and even if the exclusivity of its power has been slightly dulled over the years, it's still an epic collectible for fans everywhere.
There's also a glorious impracticality to the design that makes it hilarious, as I'm beginning to think every good novelty popcorn container should be. It's tough to imagine anyone actually trying to eat the popcorn out of the hammer – which is designed to sit handle-up, meaning more than half its length functions as a lid – in a crowded theater, lest they poke out their seatmate's eye. This vessel completely abandons any attempt to be recognized as something like a bowl, and that's kind of incredible. It also makes it a delightfully surprising bit of merch for collectors, as the popcorn compartment (which could really hold anything) isn't visible until you bust Mjolnir in half by pulling aside the handle and part of the hammer. This item is more like a secret treasure chest in geek-friendly packaging than an actual popcorn bucket.
Is this a stupid design for a food-holding device? Certainly. But it's awe-inspiring in both its lack of functionality and its ambition, and I'm pretty sure eating popcorn out of it would feel like touching Valhalla.