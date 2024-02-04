Saturday Night Live Can't Resist The Hot Desert Power Of The Dune Popcorn Bucket

Look, about the sandworms in "Dune." Yes, they're near-indestructible, awe-inspiring creatures that produce the most valuable substance in the universe and are worshipped by the Fremen as a deity called Shai-Hulud. But there's no denying that sandworms also look a little bit ... suggestive.

AMC decided to embrace the aesthetics of the sandworm and take them one step further with a souvenir popcorn bucket for screenings of "Dune: Part Two." Shaped like a sandworm rearing out of the sand, the bucket requires you to, well, shove your fist inside the worm and past its ring of rubbery teeth in order to retrieve the precious spice (aka delicious popcorn). There's something decidedly off-putting about the design, and even the stars of the movie agree. When Jimmy Kimmel offered them a taste of what's inside his "Dune" popcorn bucket, Zendaya quickly replied, "I'm good!" while a disturbed Florence Pugh commented on the design: "That's not okay." Timothée Chalamet, however, didn't hesitate to reach into the worm.

The cast of "Saturday Night Live" are on Chalamet's side. In a pre-recorded song from this week's episode, featuring guest host Ayo Edebiri and led by popcorn lover Marcello Hernandez, the "SNL" crew had the courage to say what we're all thinking about the popcorn bucket. Right?