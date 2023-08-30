Dune: Part Two Director Says Sandworms Are Like 'A Very, Very Intense Uber'

Some might be under the impression that "Dune" is a sweeping sci-fi story about the oppressed rising up against their oppressors, about the dangers of allowing religion and myth to dictate our lives, and about subverting the entire concept of the hero's journey. Author Frank Herbert's original novels and their various adaptations over the years are about all of that and more, to be sure. But at its heart, this material is about something much more tangible, too: the fact that everyone just really, really wants to ride on giant sandworms.

Fans are still processing the lengthy "Dune: Part 2" delay (which only became necessary as a result of studios like Warner Bros. Discovery refusing to bargain with both the striking writers and actors on a fair contract, of course), but the highly-anticipated sequel is already shaping up to become the moviegoing event of 2024 — in no small part due to the increased focus on those monstrous, desert-dwelling beasts known to the denizens of Arrakis as Shai Halud. But maybe don't tell that to Denis Villeneuve. A longtime fan of the books, which he's proven by his hopes to wrap up this trilogy with an adaptation of "Dune: Messiah," the director clearly understands the appeal of the story's infamous worms. They are the planet's natural defense mechanism against invaders, they provide tools and weapons for the indigenous population of Fremen (most notably through their teeth, which are fashioned into deadly sharp crysknives), and they're the centerpiece for the Fremen's traditional rite of passage into adulthood.

Then again, according to Villeneuve, in the upcoming October 2023 issue of Empire Magazine, he laughingly describes them as, "Or a very, very intense Uber." Well, depending on your experience with rideshares, he's not wrong! Read on for more details.