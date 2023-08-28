Why Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Wants To Adapt Dune: Messiah

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" is one of the best big-budget sci-fi movies of the past few years, a fantastic adaptation that captures the epic scope of Frank Herbert's magnum opus, its politics, vast world-building, and most importantly, its cautionary tale about messiahs.

While we wait for the delayed "Dune: Part Two" to bring the second part of the story and to finally show Paul riding a freaking sandworm, Villeneuve is looking forward to what's next. As soon as "Dune" came out, the director started teasing his wish to adapt Frank Herbert's "Dune Messiah."

Now, Villeneuve reiterated his hopes when talking to Empire. "If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," he said. What's more, Villeneuve teased more than just hopes, saying "there are words on paper," for his take on "Dune Messiah."

Of course, there is a lot more "Dune" after "Messiah," including books written by Herbert's son Brian, so why does Villeneuve's vision end after three movies? Well, it boils down to the thesis in this book adaptation. "'Dune Messiah' was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero," Villeneuve explained. "Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of 'Dune'] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning." The director went on to say that after "Dune Messiah," the other books become more "esoteric."