Dune: Part Two Footage Reaction: An Action-Packed War Movie Is Coming [CinemaCon 2023]

Later this year, writer-director Denis Villeneuve takes us back to the desert planet of Arrakis with "Dune: Part Two," to continue the unfinished tale of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) who seeks revenge on those that murdered his father (Oscar Isaac) while grappling with the impending holy war he saw in his visions.

Much of the first film's ensemble is back for the second: we've got Rebecca Ferguson as Paul's Bene Gesserit superpowered mother Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Paul's mentor and weapons master Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as the villain Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as the Baron's right-hand Glossu Rabban, Zendaya as Paul's Fremen love interest Chani, and Javier Bardem as Fremen tribe leader Stilgar.

There are a number of major additions to the cast — Florence Pugh as the Emperor's daughter Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as the Baron's younger nephew Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, and Léa Seydoux as the Emperor's close friend Lady Margot, who's also a Bene Gesserit like Jessica.

And thanks to the ongoing CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas — where /Film's Ben Pearson was in attendance — we got a first look at "Dune: Part Two," with Warner Bros. showcasing footage from the "Dune" sequel during its panel on Tuesday. "Dune: Part Two" will pick up right where the first chapter left off, with Paul and Jessica walking into the distance with the Fremen.

Since we don't expect the first footage to be available online, we'll just tell you. Here's what was shown.