Dune: Part Two Footage Reaction: An Action-Packed War Movie Is Coming [CinemaCon 2023]
Later this year, writer-director Denis Villeneuve takes us back to the desert planet of Arrakis with "Dune: Part Two," to continue the unfinished tale of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) who seeks revenge on those that murdered his father (Oscar Isaac) while grappling with the impending holy war he saw in his visions.
Much of the first film's ensemble is back for the second: we've got Rebecca Ferguson as Paul's Bene Gesserit superpowered mother Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Paul's mentor and weapons master Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as the villain Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as the Baron's right-hand Glossu Rabban, Zendaya as Paul's Fremen love interest Chani, and Javier Bardem as Fremen tribe leader Stilgar.
There are a number of major additions to the cast — Florence Pugh as the Emperor's daughter Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as the Baron's younger nephew Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, and Léa Seydoux as the Emperor's close friend Lady Margot, who's also a Bene Gesserit like Jessica.
And thanks to the ongoing CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas — where /Film's Ben Pearson was in attendance — we got a first look at "Dune: Part Two," with Warner Bros. showcasing footage from the "Dune" sequel during its panel on Tuesday. "Dune: Part Two" will pick up right where the first chapter left off, with Paul and Jessica walking into the distance with the Fremen.
Since we don't expect the first footage to be available online, we'll just tell you. Here's what was shown.
The spice flows again
Our own Ben Pearson described the footage as looking "epic as f***," praising the "incredible costumes" as well as the "amazing production design."
Director Denis Villeneuve says "Dune: Part Two" will not be as contemplative as the first one, but will instead present a more "action-packed, epic war movie" with new sets and all new locations. The film picks up just where we left off, with Paul and his mother finding shelter in the Fremen tribe.
Part of the footage included Paul finally riding a sandworm, which Chalamet described as "insane" and a transitionary moment in the story for Paul to become part of the Fremen. We also see Paul and Chani growing closer together, with the two looking out over the desert while Paul tells her about his home planet.
The footage also included our first look at Florence Pugh, who ponders whether or not Paul Atreides has survived the fall of his house. There were some rather intense knife fights, as the first look at Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, who is "completely shaven with white skin and dark eyes."
The footage ended with battles resembling "Gladiator." Paul was seen standing atop a mountain, above thousands of extras, cutting to black right as he does the knife salute from the first film.
"Dune: Part Two" releases on November 3, 2023, in cinemas worldwide. Unlike the first film, it won't be available on day one on (HBO) Max. It is expected to set up a third "Dune" film, writer Jon Spaihts revealed in March last year.