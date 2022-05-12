Christopher Walken To Play The Emperor In Dune 2

Someone needs to tell Denis Villeneuve his version of "Dune" was supposed to be less campy than Lynch's, because there is no way they are going for absolute seriousness and stoicism with Walker playing the big villain. Whether it's a larger than life headless Hassian, or an archangel on a mission to kill the second coming of Christ, Christopher Walken is the man you want to give your villain an over-the-top flair.

And to be fair, it's hard not to go over-the-top while playing Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, especially since the man's power is relatively subtle. YouTuber and author Matt Colville does an excellent job explaining the things neither the movie nor even the book explain clearly that clearly about the world of "Dune," including why exactly the Emperor sends Duke Leto Atreides to Arrakis to lay a trap for him.

In essence, the Emperor is not really the richest house in the universe, nor does he lead the most popular house in the universe, as he doesn't own or control the universe's parliament. Instead, he rules because he owns the Sardaukar, the most elite, brutal, and fearsome army in the universe. The reason he fears House Atreides is not just because Oscar Isaac's bearded Duke Leto is charismatic as hell, but specifically because he inspires as much loyalty as the Emperor, and because his army is as good if not better than the Emperor's, and they are growing.

All this is to say, the Emperor in "Dune" is not a stereotypical stoic commander like Tywin Lannister in "Game of Thrones," he is a scary dude crazy enough that his real power comes from an army that are baptized in blood on a planet full of awesome throat-singers. Christopher Walker staring down at scrawny Timothée Chalamet in some hilariously over-the-top royal paraphernalia is enough to make the wait for "Dune: Part Two" even more agonizing.

"Dune: Part Two" is scheduled to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.