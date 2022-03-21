Watch Rock God Hans Zimmer Perform The Dune Score Live

Today Warner Bros. has released a just over three minute video of a live performance of the Academy Award-winning soundtrack to "Dune," with composer Hans Zimmer himself on electric guitar (and the sound mix board) — and oh my gosh, I want to see this group perform the entire thing. I will give you all my monies. Please take them and give this to my ear holes and eyeballs.

I have shouted my love for "Dune" over social media, and though the classic Frank Herbert novel it's based on wasn't my thing, I am devoted to this film. One of the reasons is the incredible soundtrack from Zimmer. I didn't think that I could love it more, from it's powerful vocals to the deep throat-singing and bass notes. What I didn't expect is that I would see a video of a live performance that lasted a few minutes and fall in love all over again.

All of the performers here are talented, but rhythm vocalist Loire Cotler and cellist Tina Guo are the standouts as they use a combination of sound and movement to bring the music of Arrakis to life.