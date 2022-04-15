David Lynch Now Wants A Director's Cut Of Dune, But Doubts One Will Actually Happen

Alas, Lynch continued by saying, "Yeah, but I mean, nobody's ... it's not going to happen." I don't know about that, with everyone using "Fear is the mind killer" as a hand-washing count during the pandemic, and the popularity of Villeneuve's film getting people back into the novel series. I love the original with all my heart, but I could 100% see this happening.

As much as I don't want him to change a single beat, if it's coming from his head and we still have the original, it might be fun to see what he'd change. However, he said he "sold out before I finished," and, "It's not like there's a bunch of gold in vaults waiting to be cut and put back together." He also said he can't remember what is there, so hey, maybe there is something there to play with. He added, "And so it might be interesting — there could be something there. But I don't think it's a silk purse. I know it's a sow's ear."

Aw, Mr. Lynch, no. Not every film has to be serious high art. There is an art to films like this as well. The world would be a very depressing place if nothing was silly and colorful. There is a place for all things, your "Dune," and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune." One might not exist without the other. I hope at some point you can take as much pleasure in what you've created as you've given all of us.