David Lynch's Dune Inspired Denis Villeneuve To Give His Own Interpretation

In December of 1984 filmmaker David Lynch, then hot off of the unlikely success of his 1981 film "The Elephant Man," unleashed his version of Frank Herbert's "Dune" to the public after three years of intense development and filming. While there was still hope of his "Dune" becoming a Star Wars-ian franchise (Lynch was still writing the script for "Dune 2" in late 1984), the disastrous critical reception and box office failure of the $40 million dollar Universal Pictures spectacle brought it to a standstill.

Lynch ultimately rebounded two years later with "Blue Velvet," but for a young filmmaker Denis Villeneuve — whose new $165 million version of "Dune" drops on October 22, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max — what he saw onscreen back then did not quite match the expectations from his love of the original novel.

Here is what Villeneuve recently told Entertainment Weekly about the 1984 David Lynch version of "Dune":

"When I finished [Lynch's] movie, it kept bugging me in the back of my head that maybe there would be a different way to do it that would be closer to the spirit of the book. It kept growing in me, this idea. I'm not here to compare myself to the master, I'm just here to say I think that I saw something else in this book."