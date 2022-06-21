Léa Seydoux Joins Dune Part Two Cast

Turns out the real crime of the future was assuming that Denis Villeneuve was done filling out "Dune: Part Two" with an all-star cast of name-brand talent. Awful segue? Yeah, I agree.

Hot off her turn in David Cronenberg's latest body horror movie "Crimes of the Future," Léa Seydoux has been approached to join Villeneuve on the spice-addled world of "Dune." That's the exciting news according to Deadline, which reports that the actor is "in negotiations" to portray the supporting character of Lady Margot Fenring. She's only the latest star to add her prestigious presence to the highly-anticipated sequel, after the castings of Florence Pugh as the Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as the Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, and "Elvis" star Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (the same role famously played by Sting in the David Lynch film).

Should this deal fall into place as expected, Seydoux will join an absolutely stacked roster that already includes returning stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as his fierce Bene Gesserit mother Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani, and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, among many others. Villeneuve, of course, is returning as writer and director on "Dune: Part Two" alongside writer Jon Spaihts.

Seydoux's casting would seem to indicate a sizable amount of screen time for the character of Lady Margot, who appeared in the first "Dune" book by author Frank Herbert but was excised in Villeneuve's adaptation of the first half of the novel.