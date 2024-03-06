Kung Fu Panda 4 Review: Even When Treading Water, This Franchise Packs A Fun Punch

Since Zhen appears to be the expert on The Chameleon, Po reluctantly busts her out of jail so they can track down this new villain and thwart her evil plan. This is easily the most refreshing element of "Kung Fu Panda 4," but it's also where one of its biggest detriments comes from. The teaming of Po and Zhen offers an amusing buddy-cop dynamic that the series hasn't utilized before.

Awkwafina does her thing where she's just obnoxious and sarcastic enough to be funny without overdoing it, making for an oddball pairing with Po, and when the two work together, it makes for exactly the kind of entertainment that makes the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise great, especially when it comes to the signature clumsy but still effective fighting technique that Po is known for. However, it should be noted that the villain almost feels like a video game creation, one who can harness the kung fu skills of Po's previous enemies, and even Po himself. So even though The Chameleon is a formidable foe, she's not nearly as compelling narratively.

However, that means the Furious Five are completely side-lined. In fact, the lack of their presence is given a quick explanation by Po at the top of the movie, where he lists exactly where Tigress, Mantis, Monkey, Crane, and Viper are. Unfortunately, the movie isn't saving them for a surprise comeback (the characters return, albeit only in a physical form without their star voices, for a training montage during the end credits), and you definitely miss the ensemble dynamic from those first three movies.

Instead, when we're not focusing on Po and Zhen, we're watching Po's birth father Li (Bryan Cranston) and adoptive father Mr. Ping (James Hong) set off on their own adventure to make sure Po is okay, believing that he might not be properly equipped for this first adventure that takes him away from the Valley of Peace. Whenever the movie shifts to focus on Li and Ping, it slows down drastically, and this is the one element that really could have used something much more exciting. Sure, there's comedy to mine from the unlikely pairing of these characters, but it's not enough to warrant the amount of runtime they get overall.