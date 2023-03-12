It's Been A Long Road To Oscar Gold For Ke Huy Quan And Jamie Lee Curtis

There is no ceiling. You can launch your career as a bookish teenager running and screaming for your life from the white-masked embodiment of pure evil, or an adolescent piloting a getaway car with blocks tied to your feet, and, four decades later, find yourself accepting an Academy Award on the stage of the Dolby Theatre.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan won their first Academy Awards tonight for their exquisite supporting performances in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Curtis, the daughter of movie stars Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, had a clearer road ahead of her, but she was typecast early in her career as the apotheosized scream queen spawn of Marion Crane. She followed her portrayal of Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's pioneering slasher flick "Halloween" with more of the victimized same in "Prom Night," "Terror Train" and "Halloween" (though she was quite good as a headstrong hitchhiker in Richard Franklin's underseen, Hitchcock-esque Aussie thriller "Roadgames"). Curtis rightfully earned acclaim as the femme fatale co-lead of Charles Crichton's hilarious "A Fish Called Wanda," but Kevin Kline won the Oscar as her dim-witted paramour. 16 years later, she gave a virtuosic comedic performance as Lindsay Lohan's mother in the body-swapping remake of "Freaky Friday," but it was too broad for the Academy's liking.

Quan's path to the Dolby wasn't nearly as twisted, if only because there was barely a path. Quan popped as Harrison Ford's plucky sidekick in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," and was equally charming as the ever-resourceful Data in Richard Donner's "The Goonies." Then the roles dried up. Quan wasn't a leading man, and, even if he had been, Hollywood wasn't looking for Asian-American leads. So he quit acting and found work as a stunt coordinator.