Jack Black Is Back As Po In The Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer

If you're anything like me, you caught the first "Kung Fu Panda" way back in 2008, thought it was a cute and harmless way to spend 90 minutes, and only ever thought about it again whenever it played on FX. (You know, back in the days when "channel surfing" was actually still a thing. Look it up, kids.) But in the 15 years since, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks have pumped out two more big-screen sequels, three TV shows, four shorts, and even a holiday-themed TV special that, for all I know, have probably been the obsession of countless children over the years. In fairness, the idea of a kung-fu fighting panda is absolute IP gold, so I get it!

All this to say that, despite the overwhelming success of the movies, we actually haven't returned to the world of anthropomorphic, martial arts expert animals since "Kung Fu Panda 3" in 2016. That's probably because the threequel ended up as the lowest-grossing movie of the series, despite positive reviews and the fact that it was far from a flop. Whatever the case may be, Universal confirmed late last year that there would, in fact, be more kung fu fighting. "Kung Fu Panda 4" now brings back the ridiculously stacked cast of voice actors Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane for yet another adventure with Po in the Valley of Peace. This time, however, our veteran Dragon Warrior is taking on a new role as Spiritual Leader ... and this "retirement" might be somewhat short-lived, by the looks of it.

Universal and DreamWorks released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming fourth film, which you can check out above!