Ke Huy Quan Got Extremely Emotional When He Was Invited To Join The MCU

When something good happens to a good person, it's always worth celebrating — especially in a business as cutthroat as the film and TV industry. But when good things keep happening in rapid succession to someone who so clearly deserves it? Boy, do we need to cherish it like it may never happen again. When Ke Huy Quan was first cast in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," his joyful, heartfelt, and ultimately Oscar-winning performance marked the end of his decades-long hiatus from acting. It would've been all too easy for Hollywood to go right back to ignoring the beloved actor who first made his mark with "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies." Thankfully, this is one comeback story that hasn't wrapped up just yet.

Quan quickly followed up his Best Supporting Actor win with roles in "American Born Chinese" and, most thrillingly of all, a supporting turn in season 2 of "Loki." Finally, it seemed like the industry was making up for its past sins of casting aside an obvious talent who, by all rights, should've enjoyed a much more successful and prolific career. If that's enough to bring a tear to your eye, well, that's nothing compared to the swirl of emotions Quan himself experienced when he first got the call to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Variety, the actor recalled how this casting first went down:

"My agent said, 'You're gonna get a call from Kevin Feige tomorrow.' Now you have to understand, when I became an actor again, joining the MCU was at the top of my wishlist. I was so excited and I said, 'Could this be it?' I was driving. I picked up the phone. And on the other end I hear, 'Hi Ke. This is Kevin Feige.'"

Chills!