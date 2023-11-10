Marvel's Loki Season 2 Ending Explained: Is This Truly Glorious Purpose?

"Loki" season 2 ended as one of the greatest stories Marvel Studios has ever told. What started as a fun and weird little side story with the God of Mischief learning to care about others ended with him becoming one of the biggest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The season mostly dealt with the fallout of Sylvie killing He Who Remains, and the threat to all timeline branches as the Temporal Loom reached critical mass. It was a hell of a dark season, one that had enough deaths to make Thanos blush.

Just like the first episode of the show, the finale is titled "Glorious Purpose," and it is fitting. Both episodes deal with Loki struggling to find a purpose after having lost so much for so long, but this episode had him take control of his own narrative in a rather satisfying way.

The finale starts with Loki basically becoming the God of Time. Now able to control his time slipping powers, he goes back to the TVA right before Victor Timely dies trying to fix the Loom. In a hilarious scene echoing the "Dormammu, I've come to bargain" scene from "Doctor Strange," Loki repeats the same scene over and over again as he tries to prevent everyone from dying and the Loom from exploding. He even spends literal centuries time-looping, so O.B. can teach Loki all he knows about timelines and quantum physics.

While the scene is very funny, there is a feeling of despair that differentiates it from "Doctor Strange" and gets at the heart of Loki's character arc. There is no mischief in his heart during this scene, no snarky come backs, no jokes. Loki is as emotionally raw as we've ever seen him.