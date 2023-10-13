Uhhh, Did Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Just Kill More People Than Thanos And The Blip?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Loki."

Who figured that an episode beginning with the impossibly silly visuals of a Time Variance Authority agent, Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal), living it up on the Sacred Timeline as a world-famous actor in a "Zaniac" movie would end on the incredibly dark note of countless innocent universes — pretty much all the ones that were created in the wake of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) actions in the "Loki" season 1 finale — wiped out of existence? The unfathomable death toll can only be remarked upon in hushed tones, specifically by Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) as she and the rest of the cast helplessly mourn the loss of all those individuals. "Those are people," she chokes out. "Those are lives."

How many, exactly? Well, there's no accounting for such grisly business ... but, in terms of where this catastrophe stands amid others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would seem there's truly no precedent whatsoever. In essence, did "Loki" really just kill off more people than Thanos ever did with The Blip Heard 'Round The Universe?

Nobody directly comments on this within the episode itself (thankfully, as such a clunky reference to the MCU movies would've undercut the stakes of the moment), but the writers definitely invite viewers to ruminate on the consequences of such a heinous act. After the TVA spent the entirety of last season recklessly pruning timelines under orders of the Time-Keepers (though, in reality, they were doing so at He Who Remains' behest), the season 2 premiere immediately made it clear that they had been committing mass murder. It seemed like things would be different this time around, but Hunter X-5 and General Dox (Kate Dickie) didn't quite get the memo.