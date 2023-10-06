The Shadow Of Jonathan Majors Looms Large In Loki Season 2's Premiere

The following article contains spoilers for "Loki" season 2, episode 1.

"Loki" season 2 is finally here. It's very likely that you have been impatiently waiting to see the charming Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief again, especially since we've been waiting over two years to find out what became of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) after she stabbed He Who Remains, who just so happens to also be Kang the Conquerer, the big bad of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

On March 25, 2023, Majors was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with a woman. An official police statement said that the woman "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." The situation has gotten more complicated over the months since then, and that's making things difficult for Marvel.

So far, Majors has been seen only briefly in trailers for the series, and we're all waiting for a statement from the studio about possibly recasting him. Surely it wouldn't be possible to make sweeping changes to Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU, which were planned with Kang as the rising villain, including the sequel that bares his name, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." Whatever happens, Kang is still here in the form of Jonathan Majors, at least for now.

The first episode of "Loki" season 2 doesn't have Jonathan Majors appearing in-person outside of the "previously on" segment that recaps the first season's important points. However, his presence is felt quite a bit in the premiere.