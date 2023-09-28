Saw X Review: Tobin Bell Rules In One Of The Franchise's Best [Fantastic Fest 2023]

The weird miracle of the "Saw" series is that it transformed the busy character actor Tobin Bell into a horror icon overnight. The weird tragedy of the "Saw" series is that it then proceeded to kill Bell's character off in "Saw III," a decision the franchise seemed to immediately regret. Bell's John Kramer, the Jigsaw killer, proceeded to return in nearly every single other movie via extended flashbacks, building an increasingly complex and labyrinthine soap opera mythology that makes "Fast and Furious" look downright simplistic. The unwashed masses come to the "Saw" movies for the gory kills and the bloodletting. The dedicated weirdos, a group to which I happily belong, come for the increasingly interwoven plot threads and testy character dynamics. The House of Jigsaw grew with every sequel, continuously teasing an elaborate backstory powered by dead men and women. It's a shame those stories were relegated to the margins, we all thought.

"Saw X," the tenth film in the franchise, decides to get high on its own supply in the best way possible. Forget intermittent flashbacks. Forget putting Bell in the margins, a glorified cameo in a series that is literally defined by his character and his performance. This one leans into that timeline — it's a film set between the events of "Saw" and "Saw II," able to have its cake and eat it too. For the first time, Tobin Bell is allowed to fully and properly lead a "Saw" movie. And if this is something you've spent the past two decades actively thinking about (there are dozens of us!), you're in for a treat.

But if you gave up on the "Saw" franchise in the mid-aughts, you need not apply. This is a movie for the dedicated freaks, and on that level, it's a major success.