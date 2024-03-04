Cool Stuff: Slimer And Ghost Trap Popcorn Buckets Emerge For Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

First up, we've got the Slimer popcorn bucket. Images show that it's translucent, and the popcorn goes right into Slimer's mouth and thankfully it doesn't fall out of his wrinkly little butt. That mouth seems like a small opening, both for filling with popcorn and getting it out, but honestly, I think I'd rather use it as a candy bowl rather than getting butter and grease inside of Slimer's blobby body.

However, buyer should beware, because Ghostbusters News got some shots of the bucket in-hand, and it appears the final sculpt may not look nearly as cool as it appears in the photos. While the mouth opening is much bigger, the plastic is apparently far less translucent, and it could end up being a disappointment. Perhaps that news made it back to AMC Theatres, because it's not currently listed on the website, after being available for sale just before the weekend. There's a chance it's sold out, but the Loungefly proton pack backpack also on the site is actually sold out, but it's still listed there. So maybe there's a problem with the Slimer bucket.

We've got you covered with our #Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire merch 💯 pic.twitter.com/fZXvZDaZdw — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) February 19, 2024

The good news is, if you're looking for a popcorn bucket that actually looks more like what AMC teased on their website, it appears that Cinemark has their own Slimer popcorn bucket that's similar but a tad different. It's not available online, but images have popped up that show Slimer holding a Cinemark popcorn bag in front of his mouth (as you can see in Cinemark's post to Twitter above). You'll have to head to your local Cinemark to track one of those down.