Busting Makes Paul Rudd Feel Good In The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer
If you've been experiencing some chilly weather lately, it might be because "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" is on the way! Or it might be because it's winter. Either way, a new trailer for "Frozen Empire" has just blown in on an icy breeze.
The sequel to 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" moves the action back from rural Oklahoma to the franchise's original home of New York City. "'Afterlife' was about taking [the franchise] out of New York to shake off the rust," said Jason Reitman, director of "Afterlife" and co-writer of "Frozen Empire," explained in an interview with Empire magazine earlier this year. "It was a passing-the-torch movie — it was about setting this world up again and establishing our new characters." He teased that "Frozen Empire" opens with the new generation of Ghostbusters speeding around Manhattan in the Ecto-1, "chasing the biggest ghost we've ever seen in 'Ghostbusters.'"
They'll be operating out of the Firehouse that served as the Ghostbusters' original HQ, and this sequel will see original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts suiting up (for the first time in Potts' case). Check out the gang in action in the "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" trailer above.
Who ya gonna call? Everybody!
"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" is opening just one week earlier than "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," so if you go into the theater expecting to see a "Ghostbusters" movie but instead find yourself looking at a giant lizard, you're in the wrong screening. Maybe. The biggest Ghostbusters ghost ever that Reitman teased is called the Sewer Dragon, and the franchise is no stranger to boss battle set pieces featuring giant monsters. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man arguably qualifies as a kaiju.
It's just as well, then, that between the new kids on the block (Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd) and the legacy characters, "Frozen Empire" is packing a pretty large team of Ghostbusters. Also returning is the Ghostbusters' old pal Slimer and their longtime enemy Walter Peck (William Atherton), aka the man with no dick. New cast additions include Kumail Nanjiani, James Acaster, and Patton Oswalt.
"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" lands in theaters on March 22, 2024.