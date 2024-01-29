Busting Makes Paul Rudd Feel Good In The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer

If you've been experiencing some chilly weather lately, it might be because "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" is on the way! Or it might be because it's winter. Either way, a new trailer for "Frozen Empire" has just blown in on an icy breeze.

The sequel to 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" moves the action back from rural Oklahoma to the franchise's original home of New York City. "'Afterlife' was about taking [the franchise] out of New York to shake off the rust," said Jason Reitman, director of "Afterlife" and co-writer of "Frozen Empire," explained in an interview with Empire magazine earlier this year. "It was a passing-the-torch movie — it was about setting this world up again and establishing our new characters." He teased that "Frozen Empire" opens with the new generation of Ghostbusters speeding around Manhattan in the Ecto-1, "chasing the biggest ghost we've ever seen in 'Ghostbusters.'"

They'll be operating out of the Firehouse that served as the Ghostbusters' original HQ, and this sequel will see original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts suiting up (for the first time in Potts' case). Check out the gang in action in the "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" trailer above.