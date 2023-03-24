Why Patton Oswalt And Kumail Nanjiani Are Perfect Additions To The Ghostbusters Universe

Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani have been proudly wearing their geekiness on their sleeves for years. Their stand-up comedy alone is full of nerdy bits, including Oswalt's famous take on the "Star Wars" prequels, and Nanjiani's observation about the lack of math teachers at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Oswalt and Nanjiani have even brought their hardcore nerdity into roles with them. How could we forget Oswalt's famous filibuster in "Parks and Recreation" that bridges the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the "Star Wars" universe long before the multiverse was unleashed in film or TV? Nanjiani's love for pop culture was proudly on display in "The Big Sick," where he adapted the true story of falling in love with his real life wife Emily V. Gordon, which included wooing her with a screening of the 1920 German silent horror film "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari," a favorite among cinema geeks.

This is exactly why it was so exciting to see Nanjiani and Oswalt recently enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen in "Eternals."

In the Marvel Studios movie that some have deemed a misfire, Nanjiani played Kingo, one of the members of the titular cosmic superhero team. The actor famously got totally ripped for the role so he could flex his super-powered muscles alongside the likes of Richard Madden ("Game of Thrones") and Angelina Jolie. Eventually, one of the credits scenes for "Eternals" introduced Oswalt as the voice of the computer generated character Pip the Troll, alongside the debut of Harry Styles as Eros. However, since "Eternals" didn't exactly turn out to be a hit for Marvel Studios, it doesn't seem like we'll see those characters returning to the MCU anytime soon. Even Oswalt's turn as the stop-motion animated MODOK on Hulu is officially over.

If we're being honest, both Nanjiani and Oswalt are probably better off playing in the "Ghostbusters" sandbox that they've officially landed in.