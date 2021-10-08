Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Feels Conflicted About Changing His Body To Play A Superhero

Remember when Kumail Nanjiani first posted that Instagram picture showing off his new look for "Eternals?" That was probably the earliest instance where the actor, known primarily for his stand-up comedy, co-writing and starring in "The Big Sick," and starring in "Silicon Valley," found himself becoming a lightning rod of sorts concerning the frankly alarming body standards that Marvel has helped normalize.

There are several complex parts to that discussion, such as the undeniably racially-tinged body-shaming thrown Nanjiani's way for simply doing what his white co-stars have done since the MCU's inception. But there's also the equally hard-to-ignore fact that the process of getting in shape to such an extreme extent is both unhealthy — intentional dehydration is a common way to achieve the "washboard abs" look — and further reinforces the "ideal" standard that men (and especially South Asian men) are conditioned to internalize.

In a profile with GQ, Nanjiani is well aware of this overarching conversation and his own place within it. "I've found out over the last year and a half, since I did that picture, that I am very uncomfortable talking about my body — and it's become less and less and less comfortable." Though he goes out of his way to take ownership of that fact that he chose to make this change to his body, the actor also admits that this "upset" his "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao, who adds her own perspective that she simply "...wanted to make sure he didn't feel like he had to do it for me." Alluding to his responsibility of adding long-overdue representation to the Marvel franchise and his character's disguise as a Bollywood star (who are usually depicted as musclebound action heroes), Nanjiani says:

"If I'm playing the first South Asian superhero, I want to look like someone who can take on Thor or Captain America, or any of those people.

From the '60s to the '90s I know basically every big [Bollywood star]. I was like, I want this to be believable. I want to feel that kind of powerful in this role."