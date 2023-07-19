The Only Guide To Barbie Lore You Will Ever Need

"I think we were a little naive when we started about what we were getting into, because I was expecting just your Rapunzels and your Thumbelinas or whatever," says Martin. "I was expecting 37 (at the time) movies of just retellings of fairy tales." As for Jones, the impact of Barbie came out of nowhere. "I remember talking specifically about dealing with disappointment in life, then the next Barbie movie we watched was about dealing with disappointment in your life, and it was profound," Jones says. "It was like, 'Wow, we've accidentally created a narrative arc for our 18-hour podcast that was completely unintentional and by accident.'"

Jones' favorite film in the series is "Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper," which features the all-time great Barbie tune of "Girl Like You," but also has a soft spot for "Barbie & the Diamond Castle," which is universally accepted by Barbie fans as "the sapphic one." For the record, these are two of my personal all-time favorites as well. "My hottest take is I really like 'The Barbie Diaries,' which is widely regarded in the fan base as one of the worst," says Martin. "But, yeah, 'Diamond Castle' is the obvious favorite for me." Neither man expected much out of the Barbie films, but Martin found himself getting caught up in the excitement of it all.

"I was a big fan of 'Mermaid Tale,'" he says. "I remember having a point when I saw the next film we were watching was 'Mermaid Tale 2' and I felt legitimately excited for a moment and then realized, 'What am I doing with my life?'" There's an old saying in Hollywood that "girls/women will watch anything but boys/men won't watch shows for girls/women," and while there is some tragic, sexist truth to that, Jones and Martin are proof that consuming media that wasn't made with you in mind can help you become a more objective critic, and it will open your eyes to fantastic stories you would have otherwise missed.

"I want to try and break that in my brain and try and be open to perspectives that aren't made for me and take seriously films that mean a lot to people and abolish the idea of an objective good in art," Jones says."For so long it was like, 'Well, women and people of color have to like the things made for white men because that's all you get,' but now there is a changing of attitude with younger people," Martin says. "Obviously there's a subset of white men that are never going to anything not made for them ... but I think we are reaching the end of that older idea of guys won't go see girly films."