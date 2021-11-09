Skinny Legend Trixie Mattel Gets The Doll Treatment
World-renowned drag queen Trixie Mattel chose her name as a reclamation of a cruel nickname given to her by her step-father, and the toy manufacturer responsible for the legendary line of Barbie dolls that inspired her trademark look. Now, the skinny legend, folk musician, cosmetics line founder, host of multiple shows, and winner of the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" is finally getting the doll treatment. In a collaboration with Integrity Toys, "The Trixie Doll" is now available for pre-order. From the official Integrity Toys description:
The Trixie Doll is approximately 12 inches of vinyl and hard plastic — now with moving parts — that lets collectors pose and pose and pose for hours of UNHhhh-believable fun! With her 60s-inspired custom print dress with matching panties, accessories including white go-go boots and a pink acoustic guitar, luxurious blonde hair, and gorgeous make-up, The Trixie Doll is just like the real Trixie! Whether you're filming a make-up tutorial, writing songs for a new album, or creating a sickening new make-up collection, The Trixie Doll by Integrity Toys is sure to be your new best Judy!
"Pretty much, this is the most, 'I can't believe this is happening' thing that's ever happened to me,'" Mattel said in her video announcement of the doll. "I mean, I think it's gotta be like what it would be like to have a kid or something."
The Trixie World Order
Trixie Mattel is arguably the biggest success story in the history of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and she didn't even win during her first appearance. However, Trixie's talent, tenacity, and hilarious personality have transformed her into an international drag superstar, and the second-ever drag queen to be turned into a doll, following Integrity's "RuPaul Doll."
The Trixie Doll marks Tracy Martel's continued quest to world domination which includes the highly successful YouTube show "UNHhhh" with Katya Zamolodchikova, and the duo's show "I Like to Watch" for Netflix. Mattel is also responsible for Trixie Cosmetics and recently saved "This Is It!," the oldest LGBTQ+ bar in her hometown of Milwaukee from closing by becoming a co-owner. Mattel recently nabbed her own show, "Trixie Motel," about renovating a motel for Discovery+, her 2018 album, "One Stone," hit No. 1 on the iTunes charts, and her 2017 album, "Two Birds," debuted at No. 16 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums Chart, while also reaching No. 2 on the Heatseekers Albums Chart.
How To Order The Trixie Doll
Pre-orders are open now until November 26, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET. All orders require a non-refundable and non-transferable pre-order deposit of $35, and each doll boasts a $145 price tag plus shipping and taxes, but the $110 balance can be delayed until closer to shipping. All of the dolls are primarily made to order, so if you want to get your hands on a Trixie, pre-ordering is the way to go, and the dolls are expected to ship sometime in mid to late 2022.
Mattel mentioned in her video announcement that Integrity has been making toys that included LGBTQA icons since "way before the rest of the world was making any toys that had to do with that." She continued:
"I was like, this is honestly the only toy maker I would trust to take kind of my life's work and put it in something I'm going to have to live with forever. I couldn't be happier with it. It's so beautiful."
The price tag may sound like a lot for a fashion doll, but this is not a mass-produced Barbie or Bratz doll. The special release includes the 12" articulated fashion doll with fully rooted hair, hand-applied eyelashes and Trixie's signature makeup glamour, a MOD era floral mini-dress, a matching hair bow, knee-high chunky heeled go-go boots, an oversized ring, pink hoop earrings, a signature pink acoustic guitar, three miniature reproductions of Trixie's hit albums, standard hands and an alternate pair of hands to "play guitar," a doll stand, and a certificate of authenticity. You can pre-order the doll by clicking here.