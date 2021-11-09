Skinny Legend Trixie Mattel Gets The Doll Treatment

World-renowned drag queen Trixie Mattel chose her name as a reclamation of a cruel nickname given to her by her step-father, and the toy manufacturer responsible for the legendary line of Barbie dolls that inspired her trademark look. Now, the skinny legend, folk musician, cosmetics line founder, host of multiple shows, and winner of the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" is finally getting the doll treatment. In a collaboration with Integrity Toys, "The Trixie Doll" is now available for pre-order. From the official Integrity Toys description:

The Trixie Doll is approximately 12 inches of vinyl and hard plastic — now with moving parts — that lets collectors pose and pose and pose for hours of UNHhhh-believable fun! With her 60s-inspired custom print dress with matching panties, accessories including white go-go boots and a pink acoustic guitar, luxurious blonde hair, and gorgeous make-up, The Trixie Doll is just like the real Trixie! Whether you're filming a make-up tutorial, writing songs for a new album, or creating a sickening new make-up collection, The Trixie Doll by Integrity Toys is sure to be your new best Judy!

"Pretty much, this is the most, 'I can't believe this is happening' thing that's ever happened to me,'" Mattel said in her video announcement of the doll. "I mean, I think it's gotta be like what it would be like to have a kid or something."