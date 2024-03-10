The Downfall Of MoviePass Was So Much Worse Than You Realize

If you're a movie lover — specifically someone who loves going to the movies — there's a more-than-decent chance that you got sucked into a MoviePass subscription at some point between 2015 and 2018. At one point, it was a deal that seemed too good to be true. Unlimited movies, all for as low as $10 per month depending on where you live in the country. Either way, it represented insane value for moviegoers and felt like a real moment of change in the industry. Then, it all flamed out in spectacular fashion in the summer of 2018.

MoviePass lost tens of millions of dollars. The business model was called into question, and its parent company ultimately had to file for bankruptcy. It was a disaster of epic proportions. But, it turns out, most of us aren't even aware of just how bad it was behind the scenes. A new documentary is here to shine a light on the app's meteoric rise and unbelievably rapid fall from grace. "MoviePass, MovieCrash" recently premiered at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas, and I'm here to tell you it's essential viewing for anyone who got caught up in the madness several years ago.

Without giving it all away, director Muta'Ali provides a comprehensive overview chronicling the company's early days as a relatively humble tech start-up hoping to disrupt the movie business, to the disastrous financial decisions that would eventually dismantle the company. We all know MoviePass was a mess, but it's hard to relay in just a few hundred words just how maddening the larger picture truly is. From a business model that might have actually worked in the long run to a couple of rich, arrogant white guys staging a near-hostile takeover of the company, it's a trainwreck not unlike the Fyre Festival (which was chronicled in not one but two different documentaries several years back).