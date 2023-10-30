Five Nights At Freddy's Gave Gen Z A Blockbuster To Call Their Own (And The Box Office Is Better For It)

It may not have been something onlookers (myself included) expected when glancing over the release calendar for 2023, but "Five Nights at Freddy's" is now one of the biggest movies of the year. Yes, it's only been in theaters for one weekend, but what the movie managed to do on that weekend is nothing shy of remarkable. The reason for the unexpectedly huge box office returns? Generation Z.

Released by Universal Pictures and produced by the horror masters at Blumhouse, "Freddy's" opened to $80 million domestically to go along with $52 million internationally. That $132 million total shattered even the most optimistic projections put forth by industry experts pre-release. It's now the biggest opening ever for Halloween weekend; by far the biggest opening weekend for a horror movie in 2023; tied with Marvel's "Black Widow" for the biggest ever day-and-date release ever; and the third-biggest opening weekend ever for a horror movie behind only "It" and "It Chapter Two."

The most amazing stat of all, though, is the fact that 81% of moviegoers were under the age of 25. Do young people still go to the movies? Yes. But it cannot be emphasized just how unusual it is for a single film to be so dominated by a single demographic. Young folks turned up in droves to see director Emma Tammi's video game adaptation in theaters even though they could've easily watched it at home on Peacock. They resoundingly chose the communal experience. That says a great deal.