Hollywood Is Staring Down The Barrel Of A Brutal Box Office Summer

At some point I may stop sounding like a broken record, but for the moment, as a box office analyst covering the entertainment industry, it is hard not to hit the pessimism alarm. The summer season kicked off with an unfortunate whimper as Universal's very well-liked "The Fall Guy" opened to less than $30 million on opening weekend — well below projections. That is, without exaggeration, the worst start to summer in decades. Sad to say, it isn't going to get any better any time soon. And I don't just mean through 2024. This past weekend, and other recent industry trends, have shown us that Hollywood has no clear, easy path forward. This summer merely seems like it's going to be illustrative of the larger problem.

Let's start with "The Fall Guy." We're talking about a movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, coming off of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," respectively. Already well-liked stars, they were coming off of two of the three biggest movies of 2023. Even though it was technically based on a TV show, the new movie essentially played like an original action/comedy for most audience members who were unfamiliar with the source material. It earned very positive reviews and even an A- CinemaScore. Yet, here we are with Universal facing a steep uphill battle to prevent the film from becoming a flop.

We're also talking about a weekend when the 25th anniversary re-release of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" took the number two spot on the charts with less than $9 million. That's good for Lucasfilm (and "Star Wars" prequel defenders), but bad for the industry at large. Theater chains such as AMC already had a miserable time navigating the pandemic, and just as things seemed like they were going to start getting better, 2024 came around to remind us how fickle the whole theatrical industry is right now.