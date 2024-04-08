How Dolby Cinema Compares To IMAX, Straight From A Dolby Exec
Moviegoers have undoubtedly heard of IMAX. They probably associate it with a premium cinematic experience. It's a format that was mentioned a lot in discussing the success of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" last year, a movie that ended up making nearly $1 billion worldwide en route to winning Best Picture at the Oscars. But IMAX isn't the only name in premium, large-format experiences. Dolby Cinema is in the game as well, right alongside the likes of Cinemark XD and Regal's RPX. But how do these compare to IMAX? I went right to the source to find out.
I recently had the chance to speak with Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. If you've seen a movie presented in Dolby Cinema, he is one of the people responsible for that experience. And it's an experience that audiences are increasingly seeking out, as the company recently reported that 2023 was its best year ever at the box office domestically, even eclipsing pre-pandemic levels. The total box office topped $9 billion last year, and Dolby clearly helped bring that total up a bit compared to 2021 and 2021.
"We think we have the best picture, the best sound, the best overall auditorium design," Harmsen told me recently. "We believe when we combine all that together, it's the best way to see a movie." Audiences probably are familiar with Dolby Atmos, which has long been associated with quality sound in movie theaters. But in our conversation, Harmsen was very willing to put the projection and auditorium design right up there with IMAX as far as overall quality goes.
Dolby Cinema's big bet on the future
Harmsen was very complimentary of the projectors used in Dolby Cinemas at theater chains around the country. "We're twice as bright as most things on the market," Harmsen said. "Our black level, black reproduction is 500 times what the normal cinema projector can do, and many, many, many more colors."
Dolby Cinema is currently coming up on 300 locations worldwide, but that number is going to be expanding in the coming years. The company recently announced an initiative that will make it easier for existing theaters to convert existing auditoriums to Dolby Cinema, which should be able to help meet the growing demand from audiences that are increasingly seeking out premium format experiences. IMAX may be the most recognizable name in premium large format game right now, but Dolby is chomping at their heels.
The idea of the initiative, per Dolby, is to give exhibitors access to the Dolby Vision picture with Dolby Atmos sound, the same technologies used to make Dolby Cinema what it is, thus allowing audiences to get that elevated experience. Harmsen also noted that "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, as well as other filmmakers, have been big proponents of the Dolby Cinema presentation. There may be fewer moviegoers in the aftermath of the pandemic, but many of them are willing to pay more for the moviegoing experience – not to mention those fancy popcorn buckets.
