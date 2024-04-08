How Dolby Cinema Compares To IMAX, Straight From A Dolby Exec

Moviegoers have undoubtedly heard of IMAX. They probably associate it with a premium cinematic experience. It's a format that was mentioned a lot in discussing the success of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" last year, a movie that ended up making nearly $1 billion worldwide en route to winning Best Picture at the Oscars. But IMAX isn't the only name in premium, large-format experiences. Dolby Cinema is in the game as well, right alongside the likes of Cinemark XD and Regal's RPX. But how do these compare to IMAX? I went right to the source to find out.

I recently had the chance to speak with Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. If you've seen a movie presented in Dolby Cinema, he is one of the people responsible for that experience. And it's an experience that audiences are increasingly seeking out, as the company recently reported that 2023 was its best year ever at the box office domestically, even eclipsing pre-pandemic levels. The total box office topped $9 billion last year, and Dolby clearly helped bring that total up a bit compared to 2021 and 2021.

"We think we have the best picture, the best sound, the best overall auditorium design," Harmsen told me recently. "We believe when we combine all that together, it's the best way to see a movie." Audiences probably are familiar with Dolby Atmos, which has long been associated with quality sound in movie theaters. But in our conversation, Harmsen was very willing to put the projection and auditorium design right up there with IMAX as far as overall quality goes.