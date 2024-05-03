Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Is Set To Rule The Box Office In May

The latest entry in the franchise is set several generations after Caesar's reign, with apes now the dominant species living harmoniously, while humans reside in the shadows. Wes Ball, who helmed the "Maze Runner" trilogy, is in the director's chair for this one. The cast includes the likes of Owen Teague ("It"), Freya Allan ("The Witcher"), Kevin Durand ("Abigail"), and William H. Macy ("Shameless").

This movie benefits from being connected to what came before while also seemingly offering new audiences a jumping-on point. Given that it is hundreds of years removed from the events of "War," one could probably watch this one without seeing the last three "Apes" films. To what degree "Kingdom" suffers (or benefits) from its franchise-record 145-minute running time remains to be seen. That said, it has next to nothing by way of direct competition, save for "The Fall Guy" in its second weekend. Beyond that, the following weekend sees the release of the family-friendly "If," "The Strangers: Chapter 1," and the Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black," none of which will be stepping directly on this movie's toes.

"Apes" won't face any super stiff, direct competition until "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and "The Garfield Movie" arrive on May 24. As a result, this film has the opportunity to dominate for much of the month, particularly if word of mouth is good. Having seen 13 minutes of "Kingdom" at CinemaCon, I can say with confidence that this one figures to be a crowd-pleaser.

The lingering question is whether it will play closer to "Rise" or 2014's "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," which took in a shocking $710 million worldwide. "Kingdom" shouldn't have to bear the weight of such lofty expectations. It should be fine if it clears $400 million worldwide. The other thing to consider is that both "Dawn" and "War" made roughly 70% of their money overseas, with a sizable chunk coming from China. Can this become one of the rare pandemic-era Hollywood blockbusters to break out in the Middle Kingdom? We'll know soon enough.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" hits theaters on May 10, 2024.