Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Footage Reaction: This Movie Looks Remarkable [CinemaCon 2024]

The 13-minute footage presentation opens with a stunning shot of a waterfall in a lush forest. It's shot like a nature documentary, and every bit as beautiful as the best of that form's kind. This place is unspoiled by humans. Birds chirp, a hawk plunges out of the sky and plucks a fish out of the water. This is some kind of paradise.

A group of apes emerge from the side of a verdant mountain. They're romping. They're free of the tyranny of humans. And the CG presentation of the apes has lost none of the technical awe delivered by the previous trilogy. This is bleeding edge tentpole filmmaking.

The apes approach a bird's nest. It's the hawk that just captured the fish. The apes communicate amongst themselves in English. Their mastery of the language has vastly improved over the last 300 years. When the hawk flies away from the nest, they make their move.

There are three eggs in the nest. One of the apes says, "Take all three." Noa, the series' new protagonist played by Owen Teague, refuses. "Leave one always. That is the law."

Noa turns to a female ape in their party. "Which one sings to you," he asks. She replies, "We will raise them together. Like we were raised. It will be the same"

Suddenly, there's a stir in the forest. The apes scatter. Noa finds himself faced with crossing a steep cliff with no way across. Noa seizes a metal rod, and jams it into the side of the mountain to make his escape. His fellow apes are amazed by his daring. He finds another nest, and, just as he's about to slip and fall to his death, he finds a foothold. Even better, he's got an egg.

We then transition to the apes' village, which is every bit as peaceful as the Shire in "The Lord of the Rings." The apes are united, like one big family. But they are aware there are forces that would destroy their tranquil existence. "There are dangers beyond are village."