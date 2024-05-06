The Fall Guy Leads The Worst Summer Box Office Kick-Off In Decades

The 2024 summer box office season kicked off with a whimper over the weekend. Universal's "The Fall Guy," which boasts a cast led by Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") and Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer"), debuted to a very disappointing $28.5 million domestically. That was, essentially, on par with 2021's "Free Guy," a movie that opened under far worse circumstances as the pandemic was a much larger factor at that time. It's a grim number for a $130 million blockbuster with an A-list cast. So much so that it now ranks as the worst summer season kick-off movie in decades.

No movie from 2004 on has opened lower than $29 million on the first weekend of May. For the last 15 years, we've had a big Marvel movie in theaters to help kick things off with a bang. Last year we had "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" opening to $118.4 million. It even held quite well and posted a $60.5 million second weekend, more than double what "Fall Guy" just did in its opening frame. So, year-to-year, we're off to a comparatively brutal start. Unfortunately, taking a deeper look at the numbers from the past doesn't inspire any optimism.

By my calculations, the last time a movie opened worse on the first weekend of May was "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" on May 2, 2003, which debuted with $17.3 million. However, "The Matrix Reloaded" was right around the corner on May 15 ($91.7 million opening/$738.5 million worldwide) to set things straight. We'll get into this more in a minute but we've got to wait months for a likely hit of that size to hit theaters. Moreover, if we adjust for inflation, "Lizzie McGuire" would have opened to around $29.3 million in today's dollars, which is just a touch more than what "Fall Guy" made.