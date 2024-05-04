The Fall Guy Matches Free Guy's Opening Weekend As The Guy Cinematic Universe Grows

Guys rock! Who doesn't love guys? Whether they're free or falling, guys really have a lot to offer. The latest guy movie on the scene is "The Fall Guy," starring Ryan Gosling as the titular guy: a professional stunt guy who accidentally becomes targeted by a bunch of criminal guys. The film was directed by David Leitch, who has previously directed other guys in movies like "John Wick," "Deadpool 2," and "Bullet Train."

After grossing $10.4 million on its opening day, including $3.15 million from Thursday previews, "The Fall Guy" is now on track to gross around $28 million in its opening weekend (per Variety). That puts it on par with another recent guy movie, "Free Guy," which starred Ryan Gosling's fellow Ryan (and fellow guy), Ryan Reynolds. "Free Guy" grossed $28.3 million upon its release in 2021 and went on to make $331 million worldwide — a modest success against its $100-125 million budget.

"The Fall Guy" didn't cost too much more than that (according to the money guys, its budget was around $130-150 million), but it's already being viewed as more of a financial disappointment than "Free Guy," which was being graded on the curve of a pandemic-afflicted box office. After a rough year so far, theaters are in desperate need of some big summer hits. It doesn't look like "The Fall Guy" will deliver on that front, but don't write it off just yet. Between an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- score from audiences polled by the guys at CinemaScore, positive word of mouth could help its hold in the weeks to come.

(Note: "The Fall Guy" is not actually part of the "Free Guy" cinematic universe, but perhaps that could change in the future. Like when those spider-guys were retroactively added to the Marvel Guy Universe.)