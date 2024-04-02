The Fall Guy Is The Top Secret (Honorary) Third Chapter In The Barbenheimer Trilogy

The "Barbenheimer" phenomenon was one of the few bright spots in a rotten year for the film industry, which was marred by a pack of greedy, morally bankrupt executives attempting to strongarm the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television Radio Artists into striking deals that would've financially damaged many of these unions' members while kicking open the door to all manner of technological abuses (/Film covered the entire labor battle until its ultimate resolution on November 8, 2023). For those of us who've loved movies our whole lives, and believe that motion picture artists should be fairly compensated (so, y'know, they can afford to make more movies), "Barbenheimer" was a welcome reminder of why this battle mattered.

It was also just a fun release schedule quirk that pitted a deathly serious drama from a stellar filmmaker against a wildly inventive celebration of an iconic doll from a terrific director whose sensibility is, thus far, thrillingly difficult to pin down.

If you thought the Barbenheimer talk would die down after last month's Academy Awards ceremony, you were so very wrong. With David Leitch's "The Fall Guy" set to release on May 3, 2024, we're already in the throes of more Barbenheimer buzz due to the action extravaganza's star pairing of Ryan Gosling (our beloved Ken from "Barbie") and Emily Blunt (Katherine Oppenheimer from "Oppenheimer"). And in the silly spirit of this cinematic mash-up, you could consider "The Fall Guy" to be the honorary third installment in the ongoing "Barbenheimer" saga.