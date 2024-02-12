Why Ryan Gosling Originally Turned Down The Part Of Ken

His portrayal of the beach-protecting, Barbie-loving Ken and his power anthem "I'm Just Ken" has now become a pop culture phenomenon, but Ryan Gosling initially turned down the role. For director Greta Gerwig, however, there was no alternative. She even wrote it into the script, where the main Ken is identified throughout as "Ken Ryan Gosling." Gerwig told SiriusXM that she and Margot Robbie sent Gosling numerous texts and promised daily presents on set to try and convince him.

"He absolutely passed," Robbie told Variety, but she and Gerwig persevered. "Every time he's like, 'I'm not doing this,' we were like, 'We are doing it, and it's going to be fun.'" As Gosling himself explained, one of main barriers was the classic Hollywood problem of scheduling conflicts: "There were actual reasons why I couldn't do the film. Schedule things. Life things."

But another reason for Gosling's trepidation was the difficulty of approaching the character. "It's the hardest role I've ever had to play," Gosling admitted, which is hard to believe when he's played such hard-hitting roles like a blue-collar worker with a deteriorating marriage in "Blue Valentine" or a philosophically twisted Jewish neo-Nazi in "The Believer." In her Actors on Actors interview with Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie said to faced similar challenges in preparing to play a toy-based character:

"It was almost like all of my usual tools didn't apply for this character because she was invented out of a vacuum and lived in a — so all the things I normally did, didn't work. The animal work didn't work. The childhood memories didn't work. Even the accent wasn't something I could cling on to."

Since Barbie and Ken were blank slates with little to no inner life, it was surely a daunting task to get that across on screen while also making them likable. It would take a humorous incident through the eyes of a child for Ryan Gosling to willingly step into Ken's beach shorts.