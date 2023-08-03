The Strange Omen That Convinced Ryan Gosling To Play Ken

When director Greta Gerwig started working on the "Barbie" script with co-writer Noah Baumbach, there was only ever one actor in mind to play Ken — Ryan Gosling. There were some who were initially skeptical of whether or not the actor known for intense roles in films like "Drive" or "The Place Beyond the Pines" could pull it off, seemingly forgetting that Gosling is also a comedic delight in films like "The Nice Guys" and a certifiable heartthrob thanks to "The Notebook." Fortunately, naysayers shut up mighty quickly once the first look at Gosling as Ken was revealed, proving that he was the perfect casting decision. But the actor taking the role came from some ominous guidance.

During a profile with GQ, Gosling said a big part of why he signed on to play Ken was the chance to work on a predominately woman-led production, and one where women were the central focus of the story. "I kind of respond to scripts, I guess, or characters, where there's that kind of dynamic. I recognize it," he said. However, the universe appeared to be working in mysterious ways, and Gosling's own children had a massive influence on whether or not he would accept the role. No, they didn't beg their father to play the part. Instead, they unknowingly left him a sign.

Gosling told the story he had also recounted during his GQ interview while on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," even bringing along the actual photo of his children's Ken. "I walk out in the backyard and, do you know where I found Ken? Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon." Gosling took a picture of the displaced Ken and texted it to Greta Gerwig saying, "I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told."