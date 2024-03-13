The Fall Guy Review: Ryan Gosling (And His Stunt Team) Lead A Spectacular Time At The Movies [SXSW 2024]

There's something so carefully and deliberately old school about "The Fall Guy," director David Leitch's blockbuster take on the television show of the same name, that allows it to feel revolutionary. Like a cry from another era, this is a major motion picture built on the hope that audiences will want to see a cast of attractive, charming, interesting actors bounce off each other on screen, trading barbs and dashing looks. There's no franchise-building here, and no ambitions beyond offering the audience primal, pure pleasures.

Do you want to watch Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt be funny and badass? Do you want to watch them fall in love and save the day? Do you want an entire movie get constructed around the mere fact that these beautiful, massively talented people ignite the screen whenever they're sharing the frame? The movie hopes the answer is yes, and their sparkling chemistry is the explosive fuel that powers one of the best studio blockbusters in recent years, an engine carefully constructed to please the audience at each and every turn.

It would feel cynical if it didn't work, if it wasn't assembled with such care and attention to detail. But because Leitch's direction so sharp, his actors so appealing, and the script by Drew Pearce so fundamentally satisfying, "The Fall Guy" is a movie that exists to make you happy. Yes, you. Every single one of you. People who like movies.