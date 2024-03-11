The Oscars Paid Tribute To Stunt Performers, Still Refuse To Give Stunt Performers Oscars

During the 96th Academy Awards, we were treated to a brief video honoring the work of stunt performers and the integral part they play in the film industry. Then, things quickly moved on.

Introduced by "The Fall Guy" stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the video was full of effusive praise for stunt performers and how fundamental they've been to the success of the very industry the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honors with their yearly ceremony. While some may have been expecting the clip to lead to an official stunt category announcement, it, er, didn't.

Well-made though this visual tribute was, the whole thing felt a little rich considering the Academy is still refusing to give stunt performers their own award category. Worse still, it comes in the wake of news that we'll soon be seeing a new casting category, set to be introduced at the 2026 ceremony and marking the first time since 2002 that a new category has been added to The Oscars.

As such, this half-hearted tribute to stunt performers felt very much like some sort of consolation prize. During his introduction, Gosling said, "To the stunt coordinators and performers that help make movies magic, we salute you." But this felt much more like a perfunctory acknowledgement than a salute, and seems like a real missed opportunity.