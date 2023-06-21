John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Says The Academy Is Finally Discussing An Oscar For Stunts

It's kind of hard to believe that, in 2023, there's still no Oscar for stunt work. Stunt performers and coordinators have long been calling for the Academy to recognize their efforts. In fact, it's been at least three decades since the idea was proposed. ​​As stunt coordinator Jack Gill recalled to Vulture back in 2019, his "A Stranger Among Us" director Sidney Lumet sponsored Gill for membership in the Academy all the way back in 1991, after being surprised to learn that there was no good reason why awards weren't handed out for stunt work. After Gill was told the process could take three to four years, some 32 years later, there's still no stunt category at the Oscars.

During that time there's been all sorts of efforts at convincing the Academy, with stunt performers even organizing a rally at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences offices back in 2016. We here at /Film have made the case for a stunt category at the Oscars, and with the industry currently dominated by action blockbusters, which are seemingly keeping movie theaters in business, there's every reason to finally acknowledge the performers that put themselves at risk for our entertainment.

It's been a big issue for "John Wick" franchise director and stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski, who has been talking publicly about his own passion for seeing stunt work recognized by the Academy for a long time now. And while there's been seemingly little progress made over recent decades, it looks like that could actually change soon.