Keanu Reeves' Stunt Double Got Knocked Out By John Wick 4's Epic Stair Fall

Being a stunt performer is hazardous, very often life-threatening, work. But that's the job, and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone else on a movie set as excited to get a cool shot in the can as they are.

Safety is always the priority, and with every stunt all contingencies are thought of in advance, all necessary training is executed, and first aid crews are standing by. Still, a dangerous stunt is a dangerous stunt and sometimes things can go wrong. That could mean a broken bone or two, like when Tom Cruise famously broke his foot during the filming of "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" or when Guy Norris broke his leg during an iconic crash/ragdoll moment during the making of "The Road Warrior."

On occasion, a stunt performer will actually die while shooting a stunt scene, like when Joi Harris crashed her motorcycle during the filming of "Deadpool 2." Those occurrences are rare, thankfully, because the stunt industry prioritizes safety so much, but those horrible accidents underline just how dangerous of a profession this is.

It takes a very special kind of person to jump off of a building, get set on fire, or, say, roll down the 222 very real stone steps of the famous Montmartre stairs in Paris — which is just what Vincent Bouillon did when doubling Keanu Reeves during the making of "John Wick: Chapter 4."