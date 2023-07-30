The Road Warrior's Stunts Made Some Broken Bones 'Unavoidable'

If you don't know him by name, you almost certainly know Vernon Wells by his face if you're a fan of '80s movies. He was Bennett, the Aussie villain with the chainmail tank top and Freddie Mercury mustache in "Commando," and he scared the pants off kids as Mr. Igoe, the sinister hitman with an interchangeable hand in "Innerspace." Or you may remember him as Lord General, the crazed leader of a mutant biker gang that crashes the party in "Weird Science."

Wells' career as one of Hollywood's go-to bad guys at the time was made possible by his ferocious performance as Wez, the psychotic henchman in "The Road Warrior," George Miller's sequel to his low-budget smash, "Mad Max." This time around, a bigger budget enabled the director to go bigger, faster, wilder, and weirder than his original vision. This time, our hero Max Rocktansky is battling a band of violent gas-guzzling maniacs led by hulking The Humungus (Kjell Nilsson), who wears a Jason Vorhees-style mask, a leather S&M chest harness, and not much else.

Wez is quite the gang's fashion icon, with an outrageous look including a red mohawk, shoulder pads decorated with fabulous black feathers, and assless leather chaps, which surely aren't the most comfortable choice for marauding around the scorching post-apocalyptic landscape terrorizing people. Or maybe they give him a nice breeze in that heat. Either way, Vernon Wells pulled it off, and Empire Magazine once ranked him as the top movie henchman of all time.

It probably isn't spoiling "The Road Warrior" too much by revealing that a character as savage as Wez suffers an appropriately brutal death in the spectacular finale, giving Wells a firsthand look at how dangerous the movie's stunts were.