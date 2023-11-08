The Fall Guy – Release Date, Director, Cast, Trailer And More Info

It's fair to say that Ryan Gosling is on a roll. Taking advantage of his sizable indie cred after starring in cult classics like "Drive" and "The Place Beyond the Pines," Gosling has been trying his hand at bigger tentpole films with massive budgets that have mostly been paying off, save for a few unfortunate misfires, through no fault of his own. The unparalleled success of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" even took advantage of the actor's singing talents with the show-stopper "I'm Just Ken," which landed on Billboard's Top 100. (His band, Dead Man's Bones, should impress listeners looking for another actor-turned-musician group that isn't named Dogstar.)

Capitalizing on the red hot Kenergy from "Barbie," Gosling is taking his movie star good looks and impressive comedic chops over to the new action comedy romance "The Fall Guy," based loosely on the ABC TV series of the same name that aired from 1981 to 1986. Judging by what we've seen so far, "The Fall Guy" looks like it's striking the right balance between high-flying stunts, quippy dialogue, and a little mystery thrown in for good measure.

While fans wait to see how Gosling's other projects line up, including a "Wolfman" remake with his previous collaborator director Derek Cianfrance and a prequel to "Ocean's 11" that will reteam him with Margot Robbie, "The Fall Guy" is shaping up to be a well-suited follow-up to "Barbie" that should have some incredible action set pieces judging by the talent behind the camera. All that said, here's what we know about "The Fall Guy" so far.