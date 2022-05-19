Ocean's Eleven Prequel From Bombshell Director Will Star Margot Robbie

Even over two decades removed from "Ocean's Eleven," Steven Soderbergh's star-studded heist movie still stands out as one of Hollywood's most recognizable brand-name franchises. It led to a pair of sequels to wrap up the trilogy and even the sequel/spin-off film "Ocean's 8" that focused on an all-woman team of thieves led by Sandra Bullock's Debbie Ocean, the sister of the suave character played by George Clooney. But through it all, there remained a distinct feeling of diminishing returns, failing to fully recapture the magic of the 2001 smash-hit remake.

So what to do with this flagging franchise? Easy: bring in one of the few remaining movie stars still considered to be dependable (in terms of putting butts in seats, at least) in Margot Robbie and let her work her magic to breathe some life into yet another series continuation. That's already the plan with Robbie and an upcoming "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, so who's to say it couldn't work here, too?

The Hollywood Reporter has the details on a new "Ocean's" prequel film that will star Margot Robbie and will be directed by Jay Roach, who previously worked with the high-profile actor on "Bombshell" (and which netted Robbie a Best Supporting Actress nomination). She will serve as a producer on the feature in addition to starring, though the only script details known at this time is that it will take place in 1960s Europe.