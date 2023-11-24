The Fall Guy Director David Leitch Is Sick Of The Oscars Snubbing Stunt Teams

Before he became a director on films like "John Wick" and "Atomic Blonde," David Leitch used to be a stunt performer. The man broke into the business after acting as a stunt double for Brad Pitt in "Fight Club," and met Keanu Reeves while working on the "Matrix" sequels. Over the years, Leitch and his crew have won many awards for their talents, including the first ever award for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, for their work on "The Bourne Ultimatum."

Even now, with Leitch busy flexing his directorial abilities, he is as passionate about stunt work as when he first started — and it's a sentiment that he's expressed through his upcoming, highly-anticipated action-comedy-romance "The Fall Guy." While speaking to Empire about the film for the 2024 Preview Issue, Leitch expressed his frustration with the Academy for not still refusing to recognize stunt performers with their own awards category:

"I find it disheartening that for my entire career, it feels like the stunt community has been lobbying the Academy to recognize them as a department that's as important to a film as anyone else. It's really disheartening when everyone is celebrating on Oscar night ... Then you're all in the same meetings [with production designers and costume departments] because you're a department head too. It blows my mind that the perception is that [stunt coordinators] are not additive."

And he is absolutely right. There's a category for "Best Visual Effects" (which allows films that masterfully use CGI to rightfully shine), but the same recognition eludes hardworking stunt performers and coordinators, who craft moving setpieces that are the anchor for many movies. Not having the honor even being invited to the Oscars heightens the severity of this snub; being included in an event that celebrates cinema is the least that these hardworking professionals deserve.