The Fall Guy Footage Reaction: Ryan Gosling Stars In A Love Letter To Stunt Performers [CinemaCon 2023]

CinemaCon might not be a huge fan convention like San Diego Comic-Con, but that doesn't mean it lacks major surprises. Case in point, the unexpected presence of "The Fall Guy" during Universal Pictures' panel at the event. Even though it's not slated to be released until 2024, Universal and the mad lads at 87North Productions certainly had enough juicy footage of David Leitch's upcoming action-thriller, itself an adaptation of the 1980s ABC series of the same name.

So, how exactly did they kick off this surprise reveal? With a five-minute stunt show, of course. According to /Film's Ben Pearson, who attended Universal's panel at CinemaCon, the show consisted of performers doing all sorts of cool and dangerous stunts. Wanna know just how dangerous? These dudes are dropping out of the ceiling, riding around on motorcycles, doing parkour, and handling all sorts of dangerous weapons. Simply saying that stunt performers deserve award recognition is one thing, but seeing them in person only solidifies how much praise they truly need.

Thankfully, "The Fall Guy" star Ryan Gosling did just that, shouting out how one of these performers was his actual stuntman on the film. Gosling was joined by Leitch and co-star Emily Blunt on stage, where the director reminisced about the importance of stunt performers and the original "Fall Guy" television show. They aren't the only big names involved in the film, however: Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Hannah Waddingham also star in the action extravaganza.