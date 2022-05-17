Ryan Gosling In Talks To Star In The Fall Guy Feature Adaptation

"The Fall Guy" has been in talks for a big-screen adaption since 2010 — Dwayne Johnson was once in negotiations to play the role originated by Majors. This version of the film was expected to be helmed by Martin Campbell ("Memory," "Casino Royale"). When plans fell through, a new version of the script entered development and now, the film starring Gosling is more loosely based on the series.

While it's not hard to see why Johnson was in talks for a stunt-man-based action flick, it's hard to imagine a more exciting team-up than Gosling and Leitch. For one thing, Gosling has lots of experience playing a stuntman — having played a stunt driver on two separate occasions in "Drive" and "The Place Beyond the Pines." He even has some experience as a bounty hunter, thanks to "Blade Runner: 2049," so he might just be uniquely suited for this particular role. But maybe it's the 70's California vibe or just my hope that this film will be equal part action-packed and hilarious — the best comparison for hype might be "The Nice Guys," where Gosling stunned a PI with a penchant for getting injured. The buddy-comedy sees Gosling showcasing his comedy chops with plenty of action around every corner; "The Fall Guy" sounds like an opportunity for more, with even more impressive action to boot. As for Leitch, this project was previously dubbed "extremely personal" for the director who has first-hand experience as a stunt performer. This has already manifested in impeccably directed action but this added meta-layer of a film about a stuntman means the character himself will be drawing on his experience to survive his dangerous side hustle. Who better to guide the performance than Leitch?